Woman charged in Orlando deadly road rage shooting due in court Thursday

ORLANDO, Fla. — A woman accused in a deadly road rage shooting in Orlando is heading back to court.

Tina Allgeo has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the December 2024 incident.

She’s expected to attend a hearing Thursday on a motion to dismiss the charges against her.

Prosecutors say a case of road rage led Allgeo to shoot and kill Mihail Tsvetkov along East Colonial Drive near Primrose Drive.

Court documents state Tsvetkov opened Allgeo’s door and started hitting her after a crash.

Investigators said that’s when she shot him.

Allgeo has claimed she acted in self-defense.

The hearing is on the heels of a dispute between Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier and Orange-Osceola State Attorney Monique Worrell.

Uthmeier has called for this case to be dropped.

Channel 9 will be in court for Thursday’s hearing, which is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m.

