0 Woman claims Orlando officials have not offered to repair damage after standoff

ORLANDO, Fla. - A woman claims the Orlando Police Department has not offered any help after a tear-gas filled standoff with a suspect ruined her home.

In October, that woman's house was shot with bullets and filled with tear gas to coax an 18-year-old suspect out.

She said she's been asking for help, but so far her damage claims have been denied.

Nikki Gumbs said she's spent two months calling different people, trying to get her and her kids' clothing and furniture replaced.

Gumbs got some help Friday, but said she wants to know why it didn't come from OPD or the city.

As Gumbs looked through furniture at the Mustard Seed furniture bank, it's hard for her not to be bitter about how she got here.

“I should've been given back what I lost,” Gumbs said. “Which is all my expensive furniture, my kids' furniture. We lost food, we lost everything.”

Two months ago, 18-year-old Tymeke Counts hid in her apartment during a standoff with police.

She told them where he was and handed over her keys.

She said officers shot bullets and tear gas into the windows during the incident.

Two days later, the Red Cross still considered the place uninhabitable.

City and police officials said through emails that Gumbs' claim were denied because assessors "determined the city of Orlando is not the negligent party for the damage occurred.”

Gumbs is able to appeal this decision.

Gumbs said if in the end all she gets is more legalese, and not real help, she'll think twice before helping law enforcement in a situation like this again.

“I can't because it's just like me and my kids, we're left with nothing,” Gumbs said.

Orlando officials were asked why they denied her claim, and they again repeated that the damage was due to necessary police action.

Officials with the city were also asked how this is different from other similar situations where law enforcement reimburses private property owners for damage, but a response has not been received.

