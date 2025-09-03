Woman confronts man accused of scamming her during Florida extradition

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A North Carolina man accused of scamming a 70-year-old woman out of tens of thousands of dollars was brought to Florida to face charges.

Deputies say Cory Ray Woodall tricked the woman with a fake story about a wounded military dog, then used her money to buy a car, lawnmower and trailer.

The woman faced the suspect when he was brought in to Volusia County. She said, “What kind of car did you buy? I hope you enjoyed it while you had it.”

