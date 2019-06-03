Woman dead after shooting at home near Goldenrod Road

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 39-year-old woman is dead after a fatal shooting in a home near Goldenrod and Narcoossee roads Monday morning.
Orange County deputies said when they arrived at the home on Old Goldenrod Road around 2:30 a.m. they found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound.
Deputies said the woman was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.
Homicide detectives are investigating.
This is a developing story.
