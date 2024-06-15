Woman dies after car overturns on I-95 in Brevard County, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A 29-year-old woman has died following a crash Friday in Brevard County, Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said a Chevrolet Malibu stopped in the southbound lane of Interstate 95 and turned on its hazards.

FHP said the crash happened around 1:43 p.m. near mile marker 161.

According to the traffic report, a Toyota Corolla tried to change lanes to avoid the Chevrolet but hit the car.

Read: Man dies after motorcycle crash on SR-408 in Orange County

Investigators said the Chevrolet then ran off the road and collided with the guardrail while the Toyota overturned on its roof.

The 33-year-old man driving the Chevrolet and the 31-year-old woman in the Toyota were treated for minor injuries at the Sebastian Medical Center.

The woman who drove the Toyota died at the scene.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group