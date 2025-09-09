Woman dies after SUV travels into pond in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers say a woman died after her SUV crashed into a retention pond Monday night near Oviedo.

It happened around 10:45 p.m. along State Road 434, also known as Alafaya Trail.

Deadly crash in Seminole County State troopers said a woman died after her car ended up in a retention pond Monday night in Oviedo. (WFTV staff)

Florida Highway Patrol said the woman was driving northbound, approaching Lake Hayes Road, when her Volkswagen Atlas traveled off the roadway and into the pond.

First responders rushed her to Oviedo Medical Center, but she died.

FHP did not release her name, but said she was an Oviedo resident, age 25.

The crash remains under investigation.

