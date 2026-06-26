Owner faces manslaughter charge after dogs’ fatal attack on woman in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Brevard County woman whose two dogs fatally attacked a neighbor last month is now facing a second-degree manslaughter charge.

Linda Cutler, 29, was arrested Wednesday after investigators concluded her actions led to the death of 50-year-old Jody Cowan, who was attacked while walking her dog.

According to Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey, two of Cutler’s dogs, Max and Mako, escaped from her yard by climbing over a fence before attacking Cowan.

Authorities said Cowan tried to protect her own dog and escape but was knocked to the ground and mauled. She died several hours later at a trauma center.

Investigators said Cutler knew the dogs had repeatedly escaped from her property and had a history of aggressive behavior. Detectives also said she admitted the fence had holes and that one of the dogs had previously bitten someone.

Animal Services had responded to numerous complaints involving the dogs before the fatal attack.

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