Woman hurt but not kidnapped after mistaking man for Uber driver, deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office has clarified that an incident initially reported as a potential kidnapping is now being investigated as a possible battery and false imprisonment.

The incident occurred on Saturday, when a woman fell from a moving vehicle after accepting a ride from a man she believed to be an Uber driver.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a store clerk at the Rebel gas station on E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, reporting a potential kidnapping.

The suspect, described as a man in his 30s with a handlebar mustache, offered the victim a ride in a silver SUV.

The victim entered the vehicle, believing it to be an Uber, but the suspect began speaking to her in a sexual manner, deputies said.

Investigators said as the vehicle traveled southbound on Cross Prairie Parkway, the victim demanded to be let out and attempted to escape by opening the passenger door.

The vehicle accelerated, causing the victim to fall out and sustain injuries.

Detectives said they are re-interviewing the victim to determine if the incident qualifies as false imprisonment.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office continues to seek information about the suspect and the vehicle involved in the incident.

