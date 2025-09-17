Woman killed after driving under crossing arm, hit by train

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — An 83-year-old woman from Rockledge was killed when her car was struck by a Brightline train in Brevard County on Friday.

Surveillance video from a business near U.S. 1 and Eyster Boulevard shows that the crossing arms were down when the car drove onto the tracks.

The video reveals that the driver rolled under one of the crossing arms before the car was hit by the oncoming train.

According to officials, the victim, identified as Eleanora Mitchell, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rockledge Police are currently investigating the incident to determine the circumstances that led to the crash.

