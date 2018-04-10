SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - A woman was found killed and dumped in a rural part of Sumter County.
The body of the 63-year-old woman was found Monday in the area of County Road 711, north of State Road 50 in Webster, deputies said.
Related Headlines
The woman’s name has not been released, pending notification of next of kin, but deputies said she was from the Tarpon Springs area.
Read: Deputies investigate possible chop shop in Sumter County
Deputies believe the woman was brought to the area where she was killed.
The cause of death is pending; however, signs of violence were found, according to deputies.
A $1,000 Crimeline reward has been offered for any information that could lead to an arrest involving the woman’s death. Contact the Sumter County Sheriff's Office at 352-793-2621 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}