Woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Titusville, police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — A woman has died following a crash Saturday morning, Titusville Police Department said.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
The crash happened around 4:10 a.m.
According to a news release, a Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling northbound on South Street (State Road 405) and was hit by an unknown car, possibly a black vehicle.
Police said the car did not yield to the red light on South Street and Park Avenue.
Read: Palm Bay police investigate early morning shooting along Palm Bay Road
Police identified the driver of the motorcycle as 34-year-old Ryan Emory Lobe, who was injured in the crash along with a female passenger.
The woman was taken to the hospital, where she died. No other people were hurt.
Read: Sheriff: WWE wrestler Liv Morgan arrested in Sumter County
Investigators said they are still looking for information about the crash and that people should call the Titusville Police Department at 321-264-7800.
If you want to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000, call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.
See a map of the location below:
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2023 Cox Media Group