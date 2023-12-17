Woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Titusville, police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — A woman has died following a crash Saturday morning, Titusville Police Department said.

The crash happened around 4:10 a.m.

According to a news release, a Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling northbound on South Street (State Road 405) and was hit by an unknown car, possibly a black vehicle.

Police said the car did not yield to the red light on South Street and Park Avenue.

Police identified the driver of the motorcycle as 34-year-old Ryan Emory Lobe, who was injured in the crash along with a female passenger.

The woman was taken to the hospital, where she died. No other people were hurt.

Investigators said they are still looking for information about the crash and that people should call the Titusville Police Department at 321-264-7800.

If you want to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000, call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

See a map of the location below:

