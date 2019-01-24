Woman killed in Seminole County house fire

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman was killed in a house fire early Thursday morning in Seminole County, fire officials said.
The fire happened at the home on the 3000 block of Breakwater Drive near Alafaya Trail.
Related Headlines
"All of the units got here pretty quick. Upon arrival, there were reports of heavy smoke from the front and reports from the sheriff's department that there was a possible victim inside," Seminole County Fire Department Battalion Chief Marc Baumbgart said.
Orange County Fire Rescue is assisting the Seminole County Fire Department, along with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.
The woman’s name has not been released.
The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}