Woman killed in rollover crash on I-95 in Brevard County, troopers say

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash on Interstate 95 in Brevard County.

The crash happened around 4:50 a.m. on southbound I-95 near Palm Bay Road.

Troopers said the driver of a 2011 Mazda 3 lost control, hit the guardrail and overturned.

A 22-year-old woman who was driving the car was ejected in the crash and died at the scene.

A 21-year-old passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The crash has the inside lanes of I-95 southbound closed in the area.

One outside lane of traffic is moving, and major traffic backups are in the area.

Troopers said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

