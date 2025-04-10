Local

Woman reports being attacked while jogging in Orlando’s College Park

By Shannon Butler, WFTV.com and Valerie Boey, WFTV.com
Orlando police car (WFTV Staff)
By Shannon Butler, WFTV.com and Valerie Boey, WFTV.com

, Fla. — A woman says she was attacked while jogging in the College Park area early Thursday.

Orlando police are investigating after the woman said a man in a pale blue hoodie and backpack grabbed her on her run. She said she fought him off and got away.

She said it happened around the corner of New Hampshire and Florinda Drive.

WFTV is working on more details and will bring them to you on TV and online at noon.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

Shannon Butler

Shannon Butler, WFTV.com

Shannon joined the Eyewitness News team in 2013.

0

Most Read