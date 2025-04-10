Woman reports being attacked while jogging in Orlando’s College Park

, Fla. — A woman says she was attacked while jogging in the College Park area early Thursday.

Orlando police are investigating after the woman said a man in a pale blue hoodie and backpack grabbed her on her run. She said she fought him off and got away.

She said it happened around the corner of New Hampshire and Florinda Drive.

WFTV is working on more details

