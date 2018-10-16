Woman sets underwear rack on fire at Macy's in Ocala, police say

OCALA, Fla. - Ocala police say they are looking for a woman who committed arson inside a Macy’s Tuesday morning.
Officers said the woman entered the department store at the Paddock Mall shortly after 10 a.m. and walked around the store for approximately 45 minutes.
Police said at some point the woman set fire to a rack of underwear.
No one was hurt by the flames.
A message on Paddock Mall’s website Tuesday afternoon said Macy’s will be closed for the remainder of the day.
“The safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees is our top priority. We are working closely with the Ocala Police Department as they investigate this incident further,” said the mall’s website.
Surveillance video from police shows a vehicle in which they believe the woman left. It appears to be a dark gray four-door sedan.
Ocala police asks anyone with information to contact them at 352-369-7000.
WATCH BELOW: Surveillance video released by Ocala Police
