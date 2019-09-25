0 Woman speaks out after housing ex-husband accused of killing wife, 4 kids in Marion County

A Jacksonville woman was shocked after receiving a call from Marion County deputies that her ex-husband was the prime suspect in the murder of his family.

Michael Jones Jr., who is accused of killing his wife Casei and her four children, was living with his ex-wife Sarah Jones and her family for two weeks until his arrest.

"It was just a circumstantial thing," said Sarah Jones. "The hurricane was coming through and I had never been through it (before). (I) didn't know what it would be like (and) it was comforting to have another adult there."

Sarah Jones said her ex-husband's reasoning for coming was because he and Casei broke up and that there was no electricity in his Marion County trailer.

Sarah Jones also said that Michael never laid a hand on her or her children.

She said her suspicions weren't raised until she asked her son about Michael's van -- where deputies believe he was keeping the bodies.

"I asked my oldest if daddy's van ever smelled funny and he said, 'You know mom, dad has a bunch of cats that live around his trailer, and he says he thinks there might be a dead cat in his car,'" Sarah said.

Sarah Jones said that response made her sick to her stomach.

"I don't want to say that I'm a victim because I'm not physically hurt (and) my kids are fine," Sarah said. "I just happen to be an unwilling participant in this horror show that he created and I would give anything to have never let him back into our lives."

Michael Jones is only facing a charge for Casei's murder as investigators await the autopsy results of the remains of the four are that of the children.

