  • Woman stabbed, man found dead at Orange County home, deputies say

    By: Christopher Boyce

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman was stabbed and a man was found dead at an Orange County home early Friday morning, authorities said.

    Officials initially responded to Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center around 1:45 a.m. in response to a woman being treated for stab wounds, according to deputies. 

    Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office said they then went to a home connected to the victim in the 1000 block of West Kaley Street where they found a 32-year-old man dead, with signs of trauma.

    The relationship between the woman and man isn't known.

    The investigation remains ongoing. 

