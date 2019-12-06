Woman stabbed, man found dead at Orange County home, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman was stabbed and a man was found dead at an Orange County home early Friday morning, authorities said.
Officials initially responded to Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center around 1:45 a.m. in response to a woman being treated for stab wounds, according to deputies.
Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office said they then went to a home connected to the victim in the 1000 block of West Kaley Street where they found a 32-year-old man dead, with signs of trauma.
The relationship between the woman and man isn't known.
The investigation remains ongoing.
