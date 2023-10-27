Woman tried to hit trooper with car before being shot during traffic stop, FHP says

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Cell phone video is giving us a better look at the scene of a Flagler County shooting involving a Florida Highway Patrol trooper.

You can hear the gunshots in that video taken from a balcony at the Hammock Beach Resort in Palm Coast.

FHP said a woman sped off from a traffic stop and ended up there.

They said she then tried to hit a trooper with her car, so he shot her.

She was taken to the hospital.

Another woman in the car and the trooper were not hurt.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the trooper’s use of force.

