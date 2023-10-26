Trooper shoots woman after fleeing traffic stop, crashing car in Flagler County, officials say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating after a Florida Highway Patrol trooper shot a woman during a traffic stop in Flagler County.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday near the exclusive Hammock Beach Resort.

Troopers said the woman was pulled over for a traffic stop, and after stopping at first, she took off.

There was a car chase that came to an end with the woman crashing.

Troopers said there was also another woman inside of the car.

Detectives said when the trooper tried to arrest the driver the trooper fired their gun, hitting her.

Officials have not said why the trooper shot the woman.

That woman was sent to a hospital for treatment.

The trooper and the other woman in the car were not injured.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting, per state protocol.

