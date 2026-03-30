‘Women Build’ in Sanford empowers volunteers while creating homes for families in need

SANFORD, Fla. — Dozens of women gathered in Sanford over the weekend to build homes for Habitat for Humanity as part of the “Women Build” initiative.

The all-woman effort focused on supporting families in need throughout Seminole County.

The project is part of a broader community campaign that has raised more than $262,000 for Habitat for Humanity Seminole-Apopka so far this year.

Organizers stated the program is intended to empower women while building stronger local communities through stable housing.

The construction project took place at a site in Sanford, where volunteers focused on providing housing for families in need.

Participants spent the weekend using various tools and building materials to advance the construction of the homes.

Local deputies also joined the volunteers at the Sanford site.

The deputies assisted the women in the construction tasks, picking up tools to work alongside the community members throughout the event.

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