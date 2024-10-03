Work continues on Legoland Florida’s new aquarium attraction ‘Sea Life Florida’

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Officials are sharing more details about a new attraction coming to Legoland Florida.

The final steel beam was installed for the building that will house Legoland’s aquarium called “Sea Life Florida.”

The park’s newest attraction will offer over 25 exhibits.

Read: ‘Brick-or-Treat’ kicks off at LEGOLAND Florida

“Inside guests can look forward to a tank featuring a playful underwater theme park set against the backdrop under beloved attractions, a theme park under the sea if you will,” said Banks Lee with Sea Life Florida.

The attraction will include a seahorse gallery, an interactive touch pool and an underwater tunnel.

Read: Legoland Florida adds drone show

Visitors can also see a diverse range of animals native to Florida waters.

Sea Life Florida is set to open early next year.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group