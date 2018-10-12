  • Worker dies when thrown off dump truck, into retention pond on Margaritaville Resort property

    By: Monique Valdes

    KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A construction worker was killed Thursday while hauling dirt back and forth on the Margaritaville property in Kissimmee, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. 

    Troopers said Rogelio Aponte, 58, was thrown from a dump truck into a retention pond at Funie Steed Road and Formosa Boulevard. 

    According to a report, the tires of the dump truck slid downward toward the pond. The dump truck overturned, trapping the worker under water, troopers said. 

    When the dump truck was moved upright, Aponte wasn't in it, the report said. 

    Rescuers recovered his body Friday morning. 

    No other details were released. 

