Workers update resumes, cut spending as recession fears loom

By Marq Burnett and WFTV.com News Staff
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A significant number of workers are preparing for a recession over the next year.

That’s according to a recent survey from Resume Templates, which found that 6 in 10 respondents believe the economy will enter a recession within the next 12 months.

The report, which surveyed 1,000 workers, painted a harrowing view of how workers see the economy — and chronicled how they’re preparing accordingly. They’re updating their resumes, they’re seeking extra income and they’re cutting spending amid layoff fears, according to the report....

