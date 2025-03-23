Workers update resumes, cut spending as recession fears loom

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A significant number of workers are preparing for a recession over the next year.

That’s according to a recent survey from Resume Templates, which found that 6 in 10 respondents believe the economy will enter a recession within the next 12 months.

The report, which surveyed 1,000 workers, painted a harrowing view of how workers see the economy — and chronicled how they’re preparing accordingly. They’re updating their resumes, they’re seeking extra income and they’re cutting spending amid layoff fears, according to the report....

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2025 Cox Media Group