World of Beer files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, cites slow post-pandemic rebound

Tampa craft beer bar and restaurant World of Beer is reorganizing through Chapter 11 bankruptcy to eliminate outstanding debt and terminate leases at underperforming locations it had closed in a bid to avoid the filing.

In a statement to Orlando Business Journal sister publication Tampa Bay Business Journal on Aug. 2, WOB cited the negative impact of rising interest rates and lease obligations on cash flows coupled with inflation, increased operating costs and a slow return to pre-pandemic dining habits as the cause of its financial strain.

At its height, WOB had restaurants across the U.S. but has closed most of those locations over the last several years, bringing its total footprint to 33 franchised and company-owned locations. It closed 14 locations over the 12 months prior to the bankruptcy filing, in particular.

