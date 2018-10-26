  • ‘Worse than September 11': Bomb mail suspect given probation in 2002 for threat to FPL building

    By: Monique Valdes , Karla Ray , Deanna Allbrittin

    Updated:

    HALLENDALE, Fla. - The man who federal authorities said sent bombs to multiple Democratic politicians and public figures who oppose Donald Trump has a lengthy criminal history that includes eight cases in Florida. 

    In a 2002 case, Cesar Sayoc was accused of making terroristic threats, but was given probation. 

    Related Headlines

    Sayoc pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay about $500 in court costs. He was also given one year of probation because he, "was not likely to engage in a criminal course of conduct,” according to court records.

     

     

    In that case, Sayoc was recorded contacting a Florida Power and Light Co. representative and threatening to blow up an FPLL building in South Florida, saying, "It would be worse than September 11."

    He said he was upset about his bill.

    Sayoc was arrested less than a year after his probation for that case on charges of fraud, drug and evidence tampering. He went on to rack up four more arrests for battery, drugs and theft before his arrest by federal authorities on Friday. 

    SunBiz shows Sayoc owned two businesses: VER Tech LLC and Native American Catering and Vending.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories