0 ‘Worse than September 11': Bomb mail suspect given probation in 2002 for threat to FPL building

HALLENDALE, Fla. - The man who federal authorities said sent bombs to multiple Democratic politicians and public figures who oppose Donald Trump has a lengthy criminal history that includes eight cases in Florida.

In a 2002 case, Cesar Sayoc was accused of making terroristic threats, but was given probation.

Sayoc pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay about $500 in court costs. He was also given one year of probation because he, "was not likely to engage in a criminal course of conduct,” according to court records.

Twitter has suspended accounts appearing to be run by Cesar Sayoc- this is one of multiple social accounts appearing to be managed by the suspected #mailbombs mastermind. #wftv pic.twitter.com/fjpg57651j — Karla Ray (@KRayWFTV) October 26, 2018

In that case, Sayoc was recorded contacting a Florida Power and Light Co. representative and threatening to blow up an FPLL building in South Florida, saying, "It would be worse than September 11."

He said he was upset about his bill.

Sayoc was arrested less than a year after his probation for that case on charges of fraud, drug and evidence tampering. He went on to rack up four more arrests for battery, drugs and theft before his arrest by federal authorities on Friday.

SunBiz shows Sayoc owned two businesses: VER Tech LLC and Native American Catering and Vending.

#BREAKING- I just obtained 2002 arrest affidavit related to Cesar Sayoc making bomb threat. It states he called FPL and said it would be 'worse than September 11.' #WFTV #CesarSayoc pic.twitter.com/vBnIQsFu1q — Karla Ray (@KRayWFTV) October 26, 2018

Family attorney says address in Aventura is Sayoc’s mother’s home. He says she had surgery yesterday and was shocked today to find out her son was arrested for the #PipeBombs. He says the family previously had concerns about his mental health. pic.twitter.com/CWDC37uJut — Deanna Allbrittin (@deannaTVnews) October 26, 2018

