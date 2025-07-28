WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday and wedding, plans Pentagon bar mitzvah

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Harold Terens, a World War II veteran who repaired airplanes returning from France on D-Day, recently marked his 100th birthday with family in Highland Beach, Palm Beach County.

Alongside celebrating his 100th birthday, Terens also married, making the occasion even more special with 35 family members in attendance.

Terens, who significantly contributed to the war effort by repairing aircraft during a critical historical moment, has led a life filled with extraordinary accomplishments.

Next year, Terens intends to realize a lifelong dream by holding a Bar Mitzvah ceremony at the Pentagon, an event he was unable to attend during his childhood.

©2025 Cox Media Group