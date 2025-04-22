ORLANDO, Fla. — It was yet another warm and dry day across Central Florida, but some minor changes arrive for Wednesday.

Tonight will be quiet, with variable clouds and mild conditions. Morning lows will be in the mid-60s.

A touch more moisture begins to filter into the area for Wednesday. This will result in a few isolated showers west of Orlando in the PM hours. The vast majority of the area will stay dry, with highs in the low 90s.

The fire danger threat will also continue on Wednesday, with inland areas forecasted for an elevated fire risk.

Drier air quickly moves back into the area late in the week, bringing more sunshine. The area will also remain dry, with highs on Thursday and Friday in the upper 80s.

Some bigger changes arrive for the weekend. Saturday will have a partly sunny sky and dry weather. Temperatures will be in the low 90s.

Scattered showers and a few storms are possible on Sunday, with the highest chance in the late afternoon and evening. Highs will close out the weekend in the low 90s.

A bigger pattern shift is expected for next week, with daily rain and storm chances and temps in the upper 80s.

