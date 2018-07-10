Yikes! Python found inside checked bag, hard drive at Miami airport

MIAMI - Transportation Security Administration agents got a big surprise when they found a python inside a checked bag at Miami International Airport Sunday.
The python was found inside a computer hard drive, agents said.
The man, whose name was not released, was traveling to Barbados, but agents did not allow him on the flight.
The man was fined, and the python was taken into custody by U.S. Fish and Wildlife.
