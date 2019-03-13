0 You'll soon be able to ride a driverless shuttle to the I-4 Eyesore

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - Driverless shuttles will be coming to another part of Central Florida.

Channel 9 previously reported that autonomous shuttles will begin operating in Orlando's Lake Nona neighborhood this spring. Click here to read more about that.

Come 2020, driverless shuttles will also run parallel to State Road 436 in Altamonte Springs. The shuttles will have an operator aboard.

The shuttle's 3½-mile route will include stops at Cranes Roost Park, the Altamonte Springs SunRail station and the Majesty Building, better known as the I-4 Eyesore.

"The city of Altamonte Springs will not pay to operate this," City Manager Frank Martz said. "This is going to be privately operated, privately run just like Uber."

Martz said the private shuttle is part of a partnership with Mastercard's City Possible program, so the city will not have to buy the vehicles.

He said the city must carve out a path and create a road for the project, so the city has requested $2 million from the state to help pay for the infrastructure and path.

Martz said the city will also count on property owners, such as AdventHealth, to give up some of their property for the shuttle's path.

"It's a minimal part of the property, because you are not building a full (State Road) 436," said AdventHealth CEO Tim Cook. "You are building more of a cart path, and so it's fairly minimal. The value well exceeds what we are giving."

But not everyone is a fan of the project.

"I don't like it at all," resident Beverly Robinson said. "I will never like it."

The city said work will begin on the project this fall.

