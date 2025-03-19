Zellwood residents on edge after drive-by shooting damages homes, vehicles

ZELLWOOD, Fla. — Some Zellwood residents say they want the people responsible for a drive-by shooting behind bars. Neighbors say their homes and vehicles were damaged by bullets that were fired around Junction Road and Ponkan Road at about 2:30 a.m. Monday.

“I’d like to see them arrested. We’ve lived her for 27 years, never ever anything like this,” said Heather McIntire.

The gunfire was caught on surveillance cameras. One can hear the barrage of 37 bullets being fired at homes.

“It came into here and it went through the curtain back there and it hit the sliding glass door and ended up embedded in the fireplace mantle where my husband cut it out for the police,” McIntire said.

The family’s truck was also hit. Her husband, Michael McIntire, realized what happened the next day when his radiator stopped working, so he called Orange County deputies.

He said four other homes on Junction Road were also hit. Describing the damage, he pointed out that his windshield was hit. So were other homes. He said bullets went through his son’s garage and a woman’s kitchen.

He has a request: “More police presence. That’s the only answer really.”

Christopher Warner is one of the neighbors with surveillance video. He said, “When I check the videos it definitely had my heart racing.”

Neighbors are working together in hopes of preventing this from happening again.

For McIntire, it’s unnerving, saying, “Pretty scary. Like I said, I stay up all night.”

Orange County deputies say this is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about the drive-by shooting is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

