TAMPA, Fla. — With summer in full effect ZooTampa is finding creative ways to help their animals beat the heat.

One of the many things the Zoo’s animal care teams are doing is with the help of Kona Ice of Old Seminole Tampa who donated 150 lbs of shaved ice for frozen summertime treats.

ZooTampa gives its animals a variety of ways to escape the heat, including sprinklers, pools, mud wallows and air-conditioned houses.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 ZooTampa goes the ‘extra mile’ to keep animals cool during summer heat (WFTV)

Although many of the zoo’s animals are from warm-weather regions and are comfortable in Tampa’s weather, ZooTampa takes the extra step to ensure their animals are cool for the summer.

ZooTampa is located at Lowry Park on 1101 W Sligh Ave in Tampa, Florida.

