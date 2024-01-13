ZORA! Festival 2024: Here’s what’s happening at this year’s festival

EATONVILLE, Fla. — ZORA! Festival organizers are gearing up for this year’s annual event in historic Eatonville.

The 2024 Outdoor Festival of the Arts runs from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28 along East Kennedy Boulevard.

The ZORA! Festival is the longest running arts and humanities festival that celebrates the cultural contributions of people of African ancestry.

Read: Central Florida is honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with these events

Time for the ZORA! Festival are as follows:

Friday, Jan. 26: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 27: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 28: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.



This year’s live performances are set to include:

Saturday:

EU (Experience Unlimited)

Club Nouveau

Fire Light

Sunday:

Nelson Curry “The Suga Shack Man”

Tony Wilson “The Young James Brown”

TJ Hooker Taylor “Don’t do it for the money”

Joe Tex “Shake it”

Read: New business in Orlando’s Packing District will soon feature these popular brands



Performances will be held at 344 East Kennedy Boulevard in Eatonville.

Organizers said other highlights of ZORA! Festival 2024 will include:

Zora Neale Hurston National Museum of Fine Arts

Children’s “Make-and-Take” Tent

Florida Historical Society

Bronze Kingdom Exhibition

Fine Arts & Master Crafts Booths

International Marketplace

Eatonville Public Library Branch Programming

International Marketplace Booths

Free Parking

Food, fun and shopping for all ages

Read: Kissimmee celebrates new inclusive playground with ribbon cutting

For more information about Zora! Festival 2023, click here.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group