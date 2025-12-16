Most expensive homes for sale in Crestview

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Crestview listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 2767 Phil Tyner Rd, Crestview

- Price: $2,400,000

- 9 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 10,281

- Price per square foot: $233

- Lot size: 10.6 acres

- Days on market: 335 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#2. 4351-4353 Poverty Creek Rd, Crestview

- Price: $1,545,000

- 6 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,174

- Price per square foot: $298

- Lot size: 29.3 acres

- Days on market: 159 days (-$5,000 price reduction since listing)

- View listing on realtor.com

#3. 3211 Maple St, Crestview

- Price: $1,499,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,042

- Price per square foot: $734

- Lot size: 113.0 acres

- Days on market: 261 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#4. 5870 Saratoga Dr, Crestview

- Price: $1,250,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,196

- Price per square foot: $297

- Lot size: 0.6 acres

- Days on market: 89 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#5. 5771 Flora Lee Ln, Crestview

- Price: $1,195,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,996

- Price per square foot: $299

- Lot size: 9.2 acres

- Days on market: 160 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#6. 4353 Poverty Creek Rd, Crestview

- Price: $885,800

- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,480

- Price per square foot: $357

- Lot size: 27.4 acres

- Days on market: 589 days (-$5,000 price reduction since listing)

- View listing on realtor.com

#7. 5378 Staghorn Rd, Crestview

- Price: $850,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,988

- Price per square foot: $284

- Lot size: 10.0 acres

- Days on market: 99 days (-$25,000 price reduction since listing)

- View listing on realtor.com

#8. 5740 N Highway 85, Crestview

- Price: $800,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 2,543

- Price per square foot: $314

- Lot size: 1.9 acres

- Days on market: 548 days (-$49,900 price reduction since listing)

- View listing on realtor.com

#9. 4351 Poverty Creek Rd, Crestview

- Price: $792,500

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,694

- Price per square foot: $294

- Lot size: 1.8 acres

- Days on market: 164 days (-$5,000 price reduction since listing)

- View listing on realtor.com

#10. 444 Ridge Lake Rd, Crestview

- Price: $724,900

- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,932

- Price per square foot: $146

- Lot size: 1.4 acres

- Days on market: 92 days (-$24,100 price reduction since listing)

- View listing on realtor.com