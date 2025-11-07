The most expensive neighborhoods in Deltona

Homebuyers and sellers are navigating a slow and expensive housing market, with rising prices and stagnant demand keeping many on the sidelines. This comes amid rising economic uncertainty and growing wealth concentration. But luxury homes—multimillion-dollar estates, sleek penthouses, and one-of-a-kind custom builds—are still selling, even as most buyers pull back.

Most people can't afford high-end homes, although they're still fun to dream about. So, to highlight where luxury real estate is commanding the highest prices, Redfin analyzed the most expensive neighborhoods in the Deltona metro area—and showcased a few of the area's standout listings (when possible).

Note: Redfin's analysis focused on metro areas, meaning some neighborhoods fell within smaller nearby cities. Listings and data were gathered on October 15, 2025.

#1. Wilbur by the Sea (Ponce Inlet, FL)

Median sale price

: $1,200,000 |

Median days on market

: 154 days

4039 S Atlantic Ave, Port Orange, FL 32127

- List price: $1,199,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,485

4207 S Atlantic Ave, Port Orange, FL 32127

- List price: $1,200,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,231

4245 Cardinal Blvd, Port Orange, FL 32127

- List price: $425,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,420

4255 S Atlantic Ave, Port Orange, FL 32127

- List price: $1,999,900

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 5 | Square feet: 4,236

#2. Bethune Volusia Beach (Edgewater, FL)

Median sale price

: $1,114,000 |

Median days on market

: 102 days

6318 Turtlemound Rd, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169

- List price: $655,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,872

6555 Engram Rd, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169

- List price: $1,383,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 2,500

6612 S Atlantic Ave, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169

- List price: $429,900

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 980

6912 S Atlantic Ave, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169

- List price: $999,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,800

#3. North Beach (New Smyrna Beach, FL)

Median sale price

: $977,500 |

Median days on market

: 117 days

2100 N Peninsula Ave, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169

- List price: $625,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,130

250 Minorca Beach Way, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169

- List price: $669,500

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,450

265 Minorca Beach Way, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169

- List price: $749,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,655

2700 N Peninsula Ave, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169

- List price: $950,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,545

#4. Ocean Hammock (Palm Coast, FL)

Median sale price

: $847,000 |

Median days on market

: 99 days

200 Ocean Crest Dr, Palm Coast, FL 32137

- List price: $335,000

- Beds: 1 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 678

200 Ocean Crest Dr, Palm Coast, FL 32137

- List price: $1,249,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,058

29 Ocean Ridge Blvd S, Palm Coast, FL 32137

- List price: $5,495,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 7 | Square feet: 6,623

300 Cinnamon Beach Way, Palm Coast, FL 32137

- List price: $795,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,344

#5. Hammock Dunes (Palm Coast, FL)

Median sale price

: $682,500 |

Median days on market

: 145 days

15 Via Roma, Palm Coast, FL 32137

- List price: $995,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,843

28 Porto Mar, Palm Coast, FL 32137

- List price: $1,879,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 4,287

40 Casa Bella Cir, Palm Coast, FL 32137

- List price: $550,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,014

45 Calle Del Sur, Palm Coast, FL 32137

- List price: $4,600,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 5.5 | Square feet: 6,042

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.