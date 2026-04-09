More victims surface after former Orlando hospital worker’s arrest, records show

ORLANDO, Fla. — Prosecutors say they have discovered more victims of a local hospital worker accused of luring children for sex.

The FBI said they arrested Aaron Starbird last month.

Investigators said they believe there could be even more victims.

A grand jury indictment released on Wednesday listed three underage victims.

Orlando Health fired Starbird after his arrest.

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