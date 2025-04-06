2025 NFL Draft: Travis Hunter is the betting favorite to go No. 2 overall to Browns

The Cleveland Browns sent a large contingent to Colorado's pro day on Friday, and Travis Hunter did very little there. He just ran a few routes, content that his tape as last season's Heisman Trophy winner would make his NFL Draft case for him.

It might have worked. Hunter, the exciting two-way player who is one of the more unique draft prospects ever, is now the betting favorite at BetMGM to go with the second overall pick to the Browns. The odds of Hunter going second overall are -135 (bet $135 to win $100) at BetMGM.

NFL Draft prop markets are extremely volatile and with almost three weeks remaining for the draft, the odds on the second pick could change a few times. But Hunter to the Browns is an interesting pairing, one that would shape the top half of an unpredictable draft.

Travis Hunter the favorite to go No. 2

The first pick of the draft really hasn't been in doubt for a while.

Miami quarterback Cam Ward is -10000 to go first overall. That's an overwhelming favorite, a near-lock in the eyes of oddsmakers. He doesn't have to go to the Tennessee Titans for that bet to win, but it seems clear that Ward to the Titans will happen unless there's a surprising trade.

The intrigue starts at No. 2. The consensus has been that Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter would be the second pick, but that seems to be shifting toward Hunter. Here are the odds at BetMGM on the second pick, as of Sunday:

Hunter: -135

Carter: +100

Shedeur Sanders: +800

All others: +4000 or longer

The odds indicate that Carter isn't out of the mix at No. 2, but Hunter becoming the favorite is notable. Carter is a -110 favorite to go third, a pick the New York Giants own.

The Browns are in a good spot with either Carter or Hunter, but Hunter would be particularly exciting.

Hunter could be a WR primarily in Cleveland

The Browns are one of the teams that has publicly stated its plan for Hunter, who should be considered the top cornerback and the top receiver in this draft class.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry said at the NFL scouting combine that he believes Hunter can play both ways in the NFL but the Browns view him as primarily a receiver as he starts his career.

"I'd say that in terms of Travis Hunter, cornerback or receiver, the answer is yes. He can play both and I think thta's what makes him special," Berry said at the combine in February. "We would see him as a receiver primarily first but I think part of what makes him a bit of a unicorn is the fact that he can do both at a high level."

While the Browns don't have a great answer at quarterback yet, Hunter could help their passing offense and passing defense as well.

There's a chance the Browns don't draft Hunter. It's not like betting odds on drafts always predict the future. But it's an intriguing possibility.