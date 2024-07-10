All-Star Game starting pitchers, Rece Hinds is smashing, the door is open for the Boston Red Sox

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Following Sunday's announcement of the reserve players for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game, the only question yet to be answered is who are the two players who will toll the bump for their respective squad? While there are a few good options in the American League, it’s the National League that has drummed up quite a bit of debate.

Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about why Pittsburgh Pirates' ace Paul Skenes is the obvious choice for many to start the game, however, after only making 10 MLB starts, it’s left the door open for a more deserving veteran to be the selection. They also wonder if Garrett Crochet playing on the Chicago White Sox will hurt his chances to get the nod for the AL start.

Also on this episode of the Baseball Bar-B-Cast, the guys talk about the immediate impact that Rece Hinds has had on the Cincinnati Reds, they give credit to Ben Cherington for hanging with Rowdy Tellez after his rough start to the season and which New York Yankees hitter will have the highest OPS the rest of the season after Aaron Judge and Juan Soto.

Jake and Jordan then go around the league discussing Jordan Westburg and Hunter Greene being named replacement players to the All-Star Game, the New York Mets trading for Phil Maton, the Boston Red Sox door of opportunity being open and the latest news surrounding Wander Franco.

(1:59) - NL All-Star Game starting pitcher

(15:51) - AL All-Star Game starting pitcher

(18:43) - We need to talk about…

(30:57) - Yankees 3rd OPS leader

(34:53) - All-Star Game news

(41:15) - Around the league

(48:08) - Wander Franco update

