Anthony Edwards = Playoff Harden? Plus OKC's Big 3, Knicks-Pacers & Draft talk with Andrew Sharp + my conversation with Derik Queen | The Kevin O'Connor Show

Andrew Sharp joins KOC on this episode to discuss the Oklahoma City Thunder's 3-1 lead in the WCF. Has Anthony Edwards regressed to the point of being this era's version of Playoff James Harden? Have the Thunder "big 3" emerged to the point where a title is almost guaranteed in June? Plus speaking of OKC - Kevin and Sharp wonder if SGA has officially become the greatest player to ever wear a Thunder uniform (even beyond Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook). And the guys hit the Pacers-Knicks series out east, plus talk Chris Paul news, and NBA Draft latest.

Then, Kevin sat down with Derik Queen, one of the stars of March Madness and current projected Lottery pick in this year's NBA Draft. Is he really "baby Jokic?" What does he need to work on? What sets him apart? Plus, a look back at what went through his mind during his all-time classic buzzer beater back in March.

(0:40) OKC goes up 3-1 vs. Wolves

(21:42) Could SGA be the best OKC player EVER?

(32:09) Knicks beat Pacers in Game 3

(42:13) Chris Paul won’t return to Spurs

(46:32) Brooklyn may trade Cam Johnson + picks to move up in Draft

(48:49) Who should Wizards target in NBA Draft?

(1:04:52) Draft prospect Derik Queen joins the show

