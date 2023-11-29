Broncos' Kareem Jackson to meet with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell seeking answers on illegal hits

Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson is flying to New York on Wednesday to meet with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell seeking clarity on avoiding future punishment from the league.

To date, Jackson has been suspended a total of six games, ejected twice, and fined $89,670 for illegal hits.

Jackson's most recent ban was four games for a hit on Minnesota Vikings quarterback Josh Dobbs in Week 11. He was also suspended four games for a hit on Green Bay Packers tight end Luke Musgrave in Week 7, but that was reduced to two games following an appeal. (Jackson appealed his suspension for the Dobbs hit but that was upheld by the league.)

In meeting with Goodell, Jackson said he is hoping to understand why he feels he is being singled out for hits that happen every week.

From the Associated Press:

"For me, I see a lot of the same things happening around the league where guys aren't going through what I'm going through — no flags, no fines, no suspensions," Jackson said.

"I'm not really sure why I'm being treated the way I'm being treated. I'm making regular football plays, nothing malicious, in my opinion. I just want to know why I'm the only person going through what I'm going through."

During their conversation, Jackson said he will ask Goodell how he can avoid future punishment from the league. Hitting with the crown of his helmet and launching himself at opponents is what has drawn the ire of the league.

Terry McAulay said on the NBC broadcast that Kareem Jackson should’ve been penalized for this hit on Josh Dobbs. pic.twitter.com/fP5TABQ8ha — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) November 20, 2023

"There's no clarity, a lot of gray area," Jackson said. "I asked them a ton of questions and told them I'll be in the same situations. How am I supposed to play or how am I supposed to go about these situations?"

"So, hopefully, something comes from this meeting. I don't think much will, because I don't even think they know. At this point, I feel like I'm the poster child for whatever they're trying to get across or prove. So, we'll see."

Jackson's Broncos teammates supported him on Sunday by wearing "Free KJack" t-shirts during warmups.

The Broncos DB’s are wearing “Free KJack” t-shirts during warmups today for Kareem Jackson. #9sports pic.twitter.com/iR1tX6JjN1 — Scotty Gange (@Scotty_G6) November 26, 2023

Jackson will miss the Broncos' games against the Houston Texans, Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions after sitting out this past Sunday's win over the Cleveland Browns. He is eligible to return for Denver's Christmas Eve game against the New England Patriots.

An important point that Jackson said he will also bring up with Goodell is in regards to suspended players not being allowed at team facilities while they sit out.

"For the league to advocate for mental health, but, you know, to cut a guy off from everything? You can't come into the building. You can't cold tub and all that kind of stuff in the building," Jackson said.