Chiefs reportedly plan to place franchise tag on star guard Trey Smith, with one-year deal worth $23 million

The Kansas City Chiefs are holding on to their top offensive lineman for another season. Per multiple reports, the team is planning on placing the franchise tag on Pro Bowl guard Trey Smith.

By tagging Smith, the Chiefs will keep the 25-year-old guard around on a full-guaranteed one-year deal, reportedly worth $23.4 million. The amount will make Smith the highest-paid guard in the league.

The franchise tag is used by teams to keep players from leaving in free agency. Although the Chiefs still want to sign a long-term deal with Smith, per multiple reports, the tag allows them a short-term solution.

The Chiefs are planning to franchise tag RG Trey Smith, per @RapSheet. pic.twitter.com/iSwGGHFvhF — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 27, 2025

A four-year NFL veteran out of Tennessee, Smith has established himself as one of the best linemen in the league. With his rookie contract expiring, Smith was one of the top free agents this offseason before Kansas City pulled him back in.

Smith is a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Chiefs, and was named to the 2024 Pro Bowl. He will be a major piece of the Kansas City offensive line, especially coming off a Super Bowl loss where the O-line's problems were front and center.