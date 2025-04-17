Damian Lillard cleared of deep vein thrombosis, will ramp up for return: Report

Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard has been cleared after dealing with deep vein thrombosis, according to ESPN's Shams Charania, and is no longer on blood-thinning medication.

Earlier this week, Charania reported Lillard would likely be out for the start of the playoffs. Lillard is still out for Saturday's Game 1 against the Pacers, per Charania, but will ramp up for a return. According to The Athletic's Sam Amick and Eric Nehm, Lillard played some 3-on-3 Wednesday.

Charania reported that doctors told the Bucks that Lillard's quick recovery "has never been seen before," but that it happened thanks to early detection and treatment.

This breaking news story will be updated.