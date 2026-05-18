Fast-growing brush fire in Southern California threatens homes

LOS ANGELES — A fast-growing brush fire ignited Monday morning in Southern California, prompting evacuation orders and damaging at least one home.

The fire was reported just after 10 a.m. in Simi Valley, a city in Ventura County about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of Los Angeles.

The blaze had spread to over 180 acres (73 hectares) shortly before noon, according to Scott Dettorre, spokesperson for the Ventura County Fire Department.

Aerial footage from local TV stations showed at least one home on fire. Fire officials did not provide an exact count. Multiple helicopters could be seen performing water drops over the blaze, while mass clouds of gray smoke blanketed the neighborhood.

Some residents in the southern part of Simi Valley were ordered to evacuate. The city has a population of more than 125,000 people.

Crews were scrambling to keep flames from moving down slopes into the suburban neighborhoods of Thousand Oaks.

A National Weather Service advisory warning of winds 20 to 30 mph (32 to 48 kph) was issued for the area until 3 p.m.

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