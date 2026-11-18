CHICAGO — A 19-year-old man accused of planning a mass shooting at a Hindu temple in a Chicago suburb faces new charges of terrorism and armed violence, according to a grand jury indictment obtained by The Associated Press.

Authorities allege Alexandros Paporakis planned to attack a Hindu temple in Aurora, Illinois, on Oct. 11, the first day of the Hindu holiday of Navaratri. Paporakis' co-workers at a Taco Bell reported to authorities that he told them he planned to “kill Indian people,” and police arrested him that afternoon. He was initially charged with making a terrorist threat and illegally possessing a rifle.

Prosecutors have said Paporakis, of Palatine, Illinois, calls himself a white supremacist and neo-Nazi, and that he wrote a document detailing his fantasies about murdering non-white people. Police have said they recovered a rifle, ammunition, a tactical vest and a patch “displaying imagery associated with white supremacist extremism” from his house.

A grand jury indicted Paporakis on Nov. 5 on six counts of terrorism, two counts of armed violence and two counts of attempted terrorism, all felonies. The jury also added nine more counts of making a terrorist threat.

The indictment also included new weapons-related charges, including possession of a firearm without a serial number and not having a police-issued identification card.

It is not clear why police delayed releasing information about the grand jury indictment.

The indictment alleges Paporakis drove to the Hindu temple with a loaded firearm, “pointed a loaded firearm at an individual and tried to fire” it, a “substantial step towards the commission of terrorism.”

Authorities have said Paporakis’ car entered the temple’s parking lot on the day of the thwarted attack. They allege he told his co-worker he left when his gun jammed, but promised to “fix his gun and try again,” according to the indictment.

The indictment also states Paporakis wrote that he wanted to “cleanse the streets of the parasitic infection that is Indian immigration” and intended the attack to scare Indian people away from immigrating to the U.S.

A judge ordered Paporakis to be detained, declaring him a threat to the community. He is due to be arraigned Thursday morning.

Fedor Kozlov, an attorney for Paporakis, told AP in a text message Wednesday that his client is still planning to plead not guilty to the charges.

The thwarted shooting sparked alarm among members of Chicago's Hindu community and South Asian leaders, who said an uptick in racist rhetoric against their community had fueled the threat. U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, who was at the temple that was targeted on the day of the planned attack, urged authorities to charge Paporakis with a hate crime. Authorities have not announced any such charge.

The FBI's Chicago field office said Wednesday there was no additional information about possible federal charges. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois has not responded to a request for comment.

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