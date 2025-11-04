U.S. government will operate a bus service for citizens traveling from Montego Bay to Kingston

KINGSTON, Jam. — Starting today, the U.S. government will operate a bus service for U.S. citizens from the U.S. Consular Agency in Montego Bay to the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in Kingston.

The bus is scheduled to depart at 12:00 p.m., and no additional buses are planned after this one. U.S. citizens are encouraged to RSVP by emailing KingstonACS@state.gov with their details.

Montego Bay’s Sangster International Airport has limited commercial operations; travelers should check their flight status with the airlines before departure.

Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston is open for commercial flights, providing an alternative for Montego Bay travelers. Caution is advised when traveling by land between Montego Bay and Kingston, especially during daytime.

The U.S. Embassy in Kingston and the U.S. Consular Agency in Montego Bay canceled all routine American Citizens Services and visa appointments for the week of November 3 to support bus operation.

Passengers can stay at the Pegasus Hotel in Kingston in the ballroom shelter, but no individual rooms will be provided.

U.S. citizens in Jamaica are advised to monitor local news and stay in touch with their resorts for updates, as well as register in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program to receive security updates.

