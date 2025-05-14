NBA playoffs: An emotional Donovan Mitchell vows Cavaliers will 'be back' after loss to Pacers

Donovan Mitchell was incredibly emotional on Tuesday night with the season, one of the best ones in Cleveland Cavaliers history, now officially behind him.

Mitchell and the Cavaliers came up short.

The Indiana Pacers held on late to beat the Cavaliers in Game 5 of their series on Tuesday, which gave them the 4-1 win and secured their second straight trip to the Eastern Conference finals. That left Mitchell and the Cavaliers, who had earned the top seed in the conference, heading home early.

"I just couldn't believe it. Didn't want to believe it, don't want to believe it, still don't want to believe it," Mitchell said. "It's tough. It's tough to win in this league … We didn't get it done, especially at home. That's what hurts, you know?"

"We didn't get it done... especially at home. That's what hurts, you know?"



Donovan Mitchell on going back out onto the court one more time after a special season 💔 pic.twitter.com/9tNbt5ElVr — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 14, 2025

Mitchell had a game-high 35 points and nine rebounds in the loss on Tuesday night for Cleveland. He averaged 34.2 points throughout the series, and he was battling an apparent ankle injury in their last two games. He left Game 5 briefly after missing the entire second half of Game 4 with the same issue on Sunday. Mitchell, 28, signed a three-year, $150 million contract extension with the team last summer.

While it’s hard to consider a trip to the second round of the playoffs as a failure, it’s easy to see why many might view this season as just that for Cleveland. The Cavaliers, after starting out the season with 15 straight wins, won 64 games in the regular season. That’s the second-highest in team history, and only the franchise’s third 60-win season.

But the Cavaliers fell completely flat in their series with the Pacers, who won all three of the games at Rocket Arena in Ohio and had little issue getting the win.

To make matters worse for Mitchell, as ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins quickly pointed out on social media, he’s never made it to a conference finals in his career. He lost twice in this round with the Utah Jazz, too.

A Donovan Mitchell led team has never been to a Conference Finals. I don’t care how you slice it but this Season for the Cavs is a complete failure — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) May 14, 2025

Despite the loss, and the criticism that’s sure to come in the coming days and weeks, Mitchell isn’t giving up hope just yet. He, along with team owner Dan Gilbert, vowed to run it back.

.@cavs fans, I know it’s heartbreaking. But the good news is, we have a talented young core that will learn from this and continue to get better. We appreciate your incredible support all season long. It’s not how we wanted it to end, but I promise you we will do everything… — Dan Gilbert (@cavsdan) May 14, 2025

“Ya’ll are going to write us the f*ck off man. We let the city down. We let each other down.”



Donovan Mitchell after Game 5 loss to the Pacers pic.twitter.com/cg8LNiiLDV — Underdog (@Underdog) May 14, 2025