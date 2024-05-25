NBA Playoffs: Luka Dončić drops 32 and the game-winner as Mavericks take 2-0 lead

The Dallas Mavericks have a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference finals, and they made it hurt for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Behind a 32-point triple-double and game-winner from Luka Dončić, the Mavericks won 109-108 in a Game 2 that went down to the wire. Game 3 is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Sunday in Dallas (TNT).

Down 108-106 with four seconds remaining, Dončić made a stepback 3-pointer to take the air out of the Target Center.

LUKA IN THE CLUTCH 🤯 pic.twitter.com/aFhgYF9UXh — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 25, 2024

The Timberwolves got the ball in the hands of their hottest shooter of the night, Naz Reid, but his would-be game-winner clanked out.