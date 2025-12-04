Pharmaceutical company testing GLP-1 weight loss for cats

ORLANDO, Fla. — Okava Pharmaceuticals has launched a pilot program testing GLP-1 injections for obese cats, according to a report in The New York Times.

The program involves an implant slightly larger than a microchip that slowly releases the drug over several months.

Early evidence suggests that GLP-1 drugs may help reduce appetite, improve glucose control, and promote weight loss in pets.

Experts told the New York Times that the drugs would need to be paired with broader weight-management strategies, even if proven successful in pets.

The development faces several challenges before reaching the market, including the need for extensive clinical trials and potentially prohibitive costs for pet owners.

