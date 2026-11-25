MIDDLETOWN, Iowa — The U.S. Army plans to detonate the nation's entire stockpile of lead azide Wednesday morning in Iowa after warning that the dangerously degrading bomb-making chemicals could otherwise explode at any time.

“Inaction is no longer an option,” said Maj. Gen. Eric Shirley, the Army’s leader of the operation.

The controlled detonation of roughly 5 tons of degraded lead azide is planned for 9 a.m. local time at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown. It has set off concerns about potential health and environmental impacts from lead dust, and frustration over a lack of information.

The blast originally was planned for last Friday. The Army changed the detonation date three times amid public backlash and to allow more time for safety measures and favorable wind, according to court documents.

Government officials encouraged residents within 5 miles (8 kilometers) of the site to evacuate to avoid lead dust in the air, while also assuring them that barriers around the blast zone should limit much of the plume from the detonation.

Officials overseeing the detonation plan say the wind on Wednesday is expected to carry the plume southwest toward Missouri and away from nearby Burlington, a city of just under 25,000 people that sits along the Mississippi River.

The Army will take steps to quash plume

Acting Secretary of the Army Adam Telle said the public should not panic.

The Army has set up additional “blast barriers” around the bunkers where the 68 barrels of lead azide will be detonated. The materials will be surrounded by concrete and sand barriers two stories high.

Ballistic gels and foams will absorb the lead dust, and the Army plans to douse the materials with thousands of gallons of water to tamp down the plume.

Decades-old lead azide was crystallizing, risking spontaneous detonation

The country’s stockpile of lead azide was brought to the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant from bases around the country in 2009, according to Robert Cekada, director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The chemicals, used in munitions production, were stored in barrels in case the military needed to use them again.

During a routine monitoring inspection in March, staff at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant found that the lead azide had partially crystallized, making it sensitive to friction and cold temperatures and creating the risk of spontaneous detonation.

The Army assembled experts to formulate a plan, and they found that alternative solutions like thermal treatment and neutralizing the drums’ contents were not as safe as a controlled detonation.

Court gives final approval amid pushback from environmental groups

Environmental groups filed a lawsuit in an effort to halt the plan, but a court ruling on Monday put the detonation back on track. A federal appeals court found the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency adequately incorporated safeguards to minimize the dispersal of lead dust.

Residents expressed a mix of concern about the planned blast. Some said the timing could be better given it is happening the day before Thanksgiving but acknowledged it needed to be dealt with now. Others expressed concern about the effect it will have on water, farms, animals and their own homes.

“I don't think lead danger goes away any time soon," said Lucy Giehl, who lives nearby in West Burlington. "It seems someone might have thought about all of this a little sooner before it came to this.”

Ahead of the blast, schools near Middletown shut down, businesses closed and some residents sealed their windows and doors as a precaution.

___ Seewer reported from Toledo, Ohio, and Bauer from Madison, Wisconsin. Associated Press writers Susan Montoya Bryan in Albuquerque, New Mexico; Dave Collins in Hartford, Connecticut; Jessica Hill in Las Vegas; and Chris Weber in Los Angeles contributed to this report.

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