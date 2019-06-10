Amy Klobuchar, 58, is a three-term Minnesota senator known as a pragmatic lawmaker willing to work to work with Republicans to get things done. This quality has helped her win support across Minnesota, including in rural areas carried by President Donald Trump in 2016. She says her midwestern sensibilities would help Democrats reclaim critical battlegrounds like Wisconsin and Michigan. However, analysts say her pragmatism could work against her in the primary as Democratic voters increasingly embrace more liberal policies and positions.
