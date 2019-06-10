Andrew Yang, 44, is an entrepreneur who has generated buzz with his signature proposal for universal basic income to give every American $1,000 a month, no strings attached. He's tech savy and has a robust policy agenda, but critics argue he has low name recognition and no political experience.
Other Candidates:
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}