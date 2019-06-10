  • Andrew Yang

    By: Associated Press , Katy Camp

    Updated:

    Andrew Yang, 44, is an entrepreneur who has generated buzz with his signature proposal for universal basic income to give every American $1,000 a month, no strings attached. He's tech savy and has a robust policy agenda, but critics argue he has low name recognition and no political experience.

     

    Other Candidates:

     

     

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

     

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories